H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 6,946 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. 314,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

