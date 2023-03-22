HI (HI) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $31.47 million and approximately $536,345.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00200661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,219.68 or 0.99979356 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0117325 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $501,484.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.