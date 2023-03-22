Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 399,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after acquiring an additional 391,325 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 138,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,047. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

