Hop Protocol Trading 62.1% Higher Over Last Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $906,912.76 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

