Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
