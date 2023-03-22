Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. 103,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.