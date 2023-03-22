Horan Securities Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 159,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SWAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 7,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,236. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.