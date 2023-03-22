Horan Securities Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 300.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBMM. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2,907.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 454,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 439,511 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 115,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,817,000.

Shares of BATS IBMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 70,255 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

