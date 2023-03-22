Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.38. 116,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,443. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

