Horan Securities Inc. Sells 10,506 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,695,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 532,153 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 284,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 241,047 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,232. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

