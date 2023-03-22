Horan Securities Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.1 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.80. The stock had a trading volume of 208,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

