Horan Securities Inc. Sells 8,696 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 268,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $110.14.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

