Horan Securities Inc. Sells 9,367 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. 93,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,462. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
