Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,501. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

