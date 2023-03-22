Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $19.07 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.24. The stock had a trading volume of 191,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,285. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

