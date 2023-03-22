Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $23.43 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 2.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.15. 227,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,981. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average of $208.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

