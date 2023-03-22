Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,742. The company has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

