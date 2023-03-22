Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,064 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COMT stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

