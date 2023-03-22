Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 8.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $245.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

