Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

