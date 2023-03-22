Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after buying an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

