Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Eight Capital dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.32.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.65. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

