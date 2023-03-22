Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) announced a 1 dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.40.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.32.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.