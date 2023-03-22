Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $7.72. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 485,565 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. StockNews.com raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Hudson Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
