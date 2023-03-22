Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $7.72. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 485,565 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. StockNews.com raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

About Hudson Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

