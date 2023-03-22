Hugo Boss (BOSS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €71.00 ($76.34) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/10/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/10/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($73.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/9/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €72.00 ($77.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/9/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/3/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €72.00 ($77.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/2/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €69.00 ($74.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/23/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €65.00 ($69.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €59.60 ($64.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €61.60 and a 200-day moving average of €54.85. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €44.41 ($47.75) and a one year high of €66.50 ($71.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.