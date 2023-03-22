Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $16.32 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for 3.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 480,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,680,000 after purchasing an additional 469,994 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,913,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 313,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. 85,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,145. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

