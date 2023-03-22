Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Omnicell by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $2,343,000.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.74. 187,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $137.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

