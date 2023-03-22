Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.35. 290,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,402. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

