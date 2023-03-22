Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $1,818,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $315,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $6,521,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $1,554,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE WLY traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,495. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.