Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,900 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 40,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,005. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.