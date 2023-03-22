Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 12,809 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.57. 16,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $117.51.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

