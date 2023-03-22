Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 5,104 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. First Community accounts for 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.92% of First Community worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Community news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Community Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FCCO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 2,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727. First Community Co. has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

First Community Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.