Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 7,660 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 8.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $37,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $221.54. The stock had a trading volume of 204,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,655. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $280.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

