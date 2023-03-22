Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $86,019.27 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $27,214.83 or 1.00369811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

