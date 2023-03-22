i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. 34,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 53,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
i-80 Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
