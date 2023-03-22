ICON Price Reaches $0.22 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ICON has a total market cap of $204.53 million and $5.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,629,512 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

