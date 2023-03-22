Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Ideal Power Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of IPWR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 24,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.09.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
