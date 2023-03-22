Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of IPWR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 24,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

