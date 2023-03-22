IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.54

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.54 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 17.19 ($0.21). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 257,402 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.92) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of -0.23.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

