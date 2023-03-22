IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.42

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4193 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IGIFF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

