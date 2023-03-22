Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ITW opened at $235.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
