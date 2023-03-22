Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 1,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWNS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 147,350.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,704 shares during the period.

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

