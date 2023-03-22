IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Down 5.1%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 102,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 85,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$42.98 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

