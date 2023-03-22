Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1637 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Impala Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.63. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $16.95.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
