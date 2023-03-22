Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

IMPPP stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45. Imperial Petroleum has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Rating)

See Also

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.