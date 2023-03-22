Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.41 and last traded at $132.96. Approximately 167,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 496,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Impinj Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 39,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $272,440.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 39,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and have sold 64,269 shares valued at $8,053,633. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

