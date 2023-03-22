IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.68

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 7970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.02.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

