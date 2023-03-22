IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

QAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

