Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72. 2,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inhibrx by 34.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 633.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
