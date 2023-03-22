Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72. 2,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at $50,455,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at $50,455,580.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 21,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $549,424.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,490,587 shares in the company, valued at $63,161,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,810 shares of company stock worth $2,282,296. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inhibrx by 34.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 633.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

