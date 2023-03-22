Innova Wealth Partners Sells 2,126 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.74. 514,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,393. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.