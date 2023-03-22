Innova Wealth Partners Takes $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.
VEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. 2,120,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,977,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06.
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
